Imtiaz Ali defends A R Rahman in ‘communal’ remark row

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali came out in support of A R Rahman amid a controversy over the music maestro’s remarks on declining work in Bollywood and his suggestion that it could be linked to a ‘communal thing’, saying the comments may have been misconstrued.

The Oscar-winning composer told the ‘BBC Asian Network’ in a recent interview that the volume of his work in the Hindi film industry has declined over the past eight years, suggesting it may be linked to what he described as a ‘communal thing’. He also pointed to shifts in the industry’s power structures, saying creative control has moved away from artistes.

His comments triggered a debate online and within the film industry, with critics questioning the basis of his observations.

Ali, who has frequently collaborated with Rahman for films such as ‘Rockstar’, ‘Highway’, ‘Tamasha’ and most recently ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, said he has never felt any kind of ‘communal bias’ in Bollywood.

“No, I don’t think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve never seen it and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I’ve met in the film industry,” the filmmaker told ‘India Today’.

He added, “I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him or maybe it’s been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don’t remember a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity,” he added.

In the interview with ‘BBC Asian Network’, Rahman was asked if he faced any prejudice in the Hindi film industry when he started out in the 1990s. “Maybe I didn’t get to know all this stuff. Maybe God concealed all this stuff. But for me, I never felt any of those, but the past eight years, maybe, because the power shift has happened,” he replied.