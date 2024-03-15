Imtiaz Ali calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘talented’

Imtiaz Ali’s association with Ranbir Kapoor has given Bollywood two very memorable movies: ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’. Having worked closely with him, the filmmaker said that Ranbir’s talent comes from the fact that he is interested in and involved in the art of acting.

In an interview with ‘Mashable India’, Imtiaz shared that Ranbir doesn’t wait for the right script or character like other actors.

“In the Greek language, the words for talent and interest are the same. He has so much interest in this work that it has become the basis of his talent. That is why he is so talented because he is interested,” said the filmmaker.

Imtiaz added that Ranbir’s love for acting is not influenced by the ‘right script’.

“Even if you don’t make a film, just give him a scene and he will keep acting. This means that he doesn’t need a reason to act. He doesn’t think that ‘if something good comes, then I will act’. So, I think that is interesting,” said the filmmaker, whose next directorial is ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Imtiaz was discussing another story with Ranbir when the actor brought up the story of ‘Rockstar’. Imtiaz shared, “He said, ‘Sir, there is a story of yours I heard about from a friend. You wanted to make it with John Abraham at that time. This is the story’. So, the narration of the film happened with him telling me the story. When he was saying all this, I was looking at him and thinking, ‘If this guy does this film, it would be so nice’.”