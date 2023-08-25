Imran Khan opens up about the negativity around ‘Break Ke Baad’

Actor Imran Khan, who is known for films like ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ and ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, is all set to make a comeback to the movies. He is already in talks with Abbas Tyrewala for a web show.

He recently admitted that it was a mistake to focus solely on the negative reviews he received on social media for his film ‘Break Ke Baad’ with Deepika Padukone. The actor is making a conscious effort to reconnect with his fans and his work and regularly takes to ‘Instagram’ to share his thoughts. In the latest post, he shared some anecdotes from ‘Break Ke Baad’.

Posting some behind-the-scenes stills with Deepika, he wrote, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot ‘Break ke Baad’. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent) and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelry, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can’t show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals, but here’s a glimpse.”

And in no time Deepika reacted to Imran’s post and confirmed everything that he said. “So true!” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

Imran had also revealed that he had taken the negative reviews of the film to heart. Taking to ‘Instagram’ stories, Imran wrote, “If you are wondering why I’m looking up the past so much, it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything. All opinions are valid and not everyone will like the same things. That’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset.”