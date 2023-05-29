Important to promote 'Indianness': Sara Ali Khan

Abu Dhabi: India is a culturally rich country with many languages, emotions and it is important to promote it at a global platform like the Cannes Film Festival, says actor Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, the star of movies such as "Kedarnath", "Simmba" and "Atrangi Re", had attended the 76th edition of the festival earlier this month, where she walked the red carpet and attended events at the ‘India Pavillion’.

"I think it's important to promote 'Indianness'. We are such a culturally rich country. We have so many languages, emotions and so much depth and I'm proud to be able to talk about it on a global platform. I was invited by the Indian pavilion and I was also invited by the Red Sea Film Festival people who invited me there to celebrate women both behind the camera and in front of the camera," the 27-year-old actor told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA Awards and Weekend on Saturday night.

Sara said the three words that define her as an individual are - 'woman', 'actor' and 'Indian'. "And I got to represent all these aspects," she added.

On the work front, the actor said she is open to work opportunities, whether they come from the regional cinema or the West.

"There's so much that I would love to do, whether it is regional or foreign cinema. In our country, there are so many languages that I haven't worked in and of course, if it is Hollywood," Sara said.

Her upcoming movie is family drama "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

"Vicky is superb, he is very giving as a co-actor. He is a great listener and lovely friend. I'm very privileged that he's always going to be Soumya's Kapil," Sara said.

The film, produced by ‘Maddock Films’ and ‘Jio Studios’, is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 2.