Shekhar Suman and his son, Adhyayan Suman, weighed in on the trolling that their ‘Heeramandi’ co-star, Sharmin Segal, has been braving in the month since the show dropped on ‘Netflix’.

Her performance was described by audiences as ’emotionless’ and ‘expressionless’ and she consequently disabled comments on ‘Instagram’ as the backlash increased. It also didn’t help that Sharmin is the niece of ‘Heeramandi’ creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recently rejected criticism that she was cast because of nepotism and not her talent.

In an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Shekhar was prodded to share his honest opinion about Sharmin’s performance and he said that he could understand why she chose to play her character, the demure Alamzeb, in the way that she did. But Adhyayan was more straightforward in sharing his advice with her, given the situation.

He said, “I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just ‘Heeramandi’, per se. It’s very important to understand who you are. It’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-20 years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself.”