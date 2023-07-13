IMDb lists 2023’s most popular Indian movies and web series

The ‘Internet Movie Database’ (IMDb) revealed its list of the top 10 Indian films and shows of the year so far and despite the emergence of streaming, the films list was topped by two star-driven theatrical releases. While ‘Pathaan’ is the most popular Indian movie of 2023 so far, the TV list was topped by the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Farzi’.

‘IMDb’ determines these lists by a very simple metric - page views. This list shouldn’t be seen as a reflection of these titles’ quality or even their box office performance or critical reception.

Shah Rukh reacted to ‘Pathaan’ topping the list: “It’s extremely heartening to learn that ‘Pathaan’ is first on the list by ‘IMDb’. To see the amount of love that ‘Pathaan’ has received is amazing and whenever any work gets placed first, then the thing to do is to work twice as hard on the next one to thank everyone for this recognition. Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of ‘Pathaan’ and the audiences across the globe for making this happen!”