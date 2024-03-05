I’m truly thrilled that the theatrical business is back: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji isn’t the one to mince words and never misses an opportunity to share her thoughts. Recently, the actor graced the ‘FICCI Frames 2024’ event in Mumbai and went on to laud the Hindi film industry.

Hailing commercial hits, the actor shared, “I’m truly thrilled that the theatrical business is back, led by entertainers like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Animal’, ‘Leo’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Jailor’, ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ and ‘RDX’. They have all created box office history in a single calendar year and pulled audiences into theatres. ‘Pathaan’ was released at a time when the single-screen theatre business was shutting down. I want to congratulate my industry for showing the world that Hindi cinema cannot fall prey to social media trolling.”

Noting the contribution of content-driven cinema, Rani added, “It was also the year when the underdogs won. Those who challenged the status quo won. The fact that everyone was made to believe that content-driven films wouldn't do well theatrically and were restricted to OTT was busted by films like ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’, ‘12th Fail’, ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Baaipan Bhaari Deva’, ‘Kabuliwala’, ‘Kathal’ and more.”

“We have witnessed a myth-busting landmark year in cinema in which we connect with the audience because consumers evolved too and wanted us to deliver something unique and disruptive for them. Cinema, with its kaleidoscope of emotions and its timeless narratives, has long been a source of joy, inspiration and unity for millions around the globe. Hindi cinema has witnessed an incredibly disruptive year,” concluded the actor.