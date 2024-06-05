Jaideep Ahlawat said that although he is well aware of nepotism in the film industry, he doesn’t believe that it impacts him because he isn’t up for the same roles as somebody like Ranbir Kapoor. He said that it’s important for newcomers to avoid emulating established stars and wasting time complaining about nepotism - they should carve their own identity in the industry and focus on bettering themselves.

In an interview with ‘Miss Malini’, Jaideep was asked if he has ever personally been affected by nepotism and he said no. “Ranbir Kapoor isn’t after my roles nor is Varun Dhawan. If anybody is living in the misconception that he’s successful only because he comes from a film family, they need a reality check. Ranbir Kapoor would’ve been a star even if he was an outsider. It’s not like I came here to become Ranbir Kapoor. If a girl is coming here to become Alia Bhatt, it’s not right. I’m not the second Ranbir Kapoor. I’m the first Jaideep Ahlawat.”

He said that if every outsider with dreams of becoming an actor thought like this, there wouldn’t be room for people like Manoj Bajpayee or Irrfan Khan, both of whom established themselves as stars in their own right. “You have to accept that Ranbir Kapoor belongs to the first family of Bollywood. When we were probably playing with marbles, he was entrenched in conversations about cinema and the industry. I can choose to continue complaining about ‘unfairness’ or I can focus on myself and do my thing,” he said.

Jaideep also declared that if he were to back his own family in the future and provide them with opportunities in the film industry, he’d be well within his rights to do so. “If I’ve worked 20 years here and my family wants help, I’ll give it to them. There’s no way I’m going to distribute my wealth to strangers if I feel my son isn’t up to the mark. Destroy it. Burn it. Do whatever you want with that money, but it’s going only to you.”

Jaideep is regarded as one of the finest male actors of his generation. He broke out with a supporting role in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ but experienced his first brush with stardom after ‘Paatal Lok’. He also gained plaudits for his performances in the films ‘Raazi’ and ‘An Action Hero’ and most recently, in ‘Jaane Jaan’.