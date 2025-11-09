I’m really grateful to Raj and DK: Jaideep Ahlawat

Mumbai: Jaideep Ahlawat feels grateful to be part of the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s hit series ‘The Family Man’, calling it a homecoming of sorts after the success of his earlier show ‘Paatal Lok’ on the same platform.

Ahlawat joins the new season of ‘The Family Man’ as one of the main antagonists opposite Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in the espionage thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

“I’m really grateful to Raj and DK. My home, ‘Prime Video’ - what more can anybody ask for? Starting this year with ‘Paatal Lok 2’ and ending with ‘The Family Man’, also working with the one and only Manoj bhai, I can’t ask for more,” the 45-year-old actor said at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

In the third season of ‘The Family Man’, Ahlawat plays the role of the villain Rukma, alongside actress Nimrat Kaur. The actor, who won critical praise for his portrayal of police officer Hathiram Chaudhary in ‘Paatal Lok’, said it was up to the makers of ‘The Family Man’ to ensure audiences saw Rukma as a distinct character.

“It’s their responsibility to separate Hathiram from me. The character is designed by Raj and DK. Rukma is ruthless and carefree towards life, while Hathiram is not even close. It was an exciting thing in Rukma to play. And the entire team who knows the show, arc and style of the character helped a lot to play Rukma,” he said.

Ahlawat praised the show’s lead star Bajpayee, saying the actor inspires him every day. “It was a wonderful experience to observe him prepare on set. I’m sure many filmmakers and actors know this. It was the biggest inspiration,” he added.