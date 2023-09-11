I'm reaching my goals in pieces: Sanchay Goswami

New Delhi: Actor Sanchay Goswami says the appreciation coming his way for his performance as Nirmal in the ‘Netflix’ series "Guns and Gulaabs" has strengthened his love for the art of storytelling.

Goswami has been working in the film industry for the past nine years and has given over 3000 auditions for films shows, and ads. He has appeared in shows and movies like "Jalebi" and "Hostel Daze." His turn as Nirmal in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's limited series "Guns and Gulaabs" has brought him into the spotlight, the actor said.

"I believe in the process of filmmaking and have never questioned anyone if I haven't gotten a part or called my work a struggle. This is because of my pure love for the art and filmmaking. I have experienced a long journey and slow success in my career without believing in shortcuts. I am reaching my goals in pieces, facing many ups and downs. So, I don't take my work and passion for granted and I work with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm," Goswami said in a statement.

The show centers on the lives of four protagonists: mechanic Paana Tipu (Rajkummar Rao), killer 4-Cut Atmaram (Gulshan Devaiah), a cop (Dulquer Salmaan) and Jugnu (Adarsh Gourav), the reluctant heir of a ruling gang. It follows a drug deal gone wrong that puts them at odds with each other.

In the series, Jugnu, who is shown struggling with his identity and sexuality, is shown in love with Goswami's character Nirmal.

"This is actually a moment of living my dreams as I am getting lots of messages from so many people, even my childhood friends with whom I lost contact after the release. So, I am just feeling loved right now," the actor said about the response to the character and his performance.

Sharing his experience of working with filmmaker duo Raj and DK, Goswami said that every day on the set felt like a "masterclass".

"I think they help actors find their characters within the script and that freedom gives a lot of security and comfort to the actors. They never provide any under or over-explanation for the scene. They support you as an artist in whatever direction you want to go and you also share the journey in exploring the scene with them, which gives a feeling of a great collaboration and your own importance on the sets," he said.

"Guns and Gulaabs" is currently streaming on ‘Netflix’. The show also features TJ Bhanu, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor and the late Satish Kaushik.