I’m not doing the same thing with Manjulika again: Vidya Balan

Recently, Vidya Balan posted a video on her ‘Instagram’ from the set of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, expressing her gratitude to her fans and sharing her excitement for her new movie, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. Despite her initial uncertainty about returning to the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ universe, Vidya said that ‘having grown up as an actor’ has enabled her to bring a fresh perspective to the role.

Some roles hold a special place in an actor’s heart and it’s easy to guess that Manjulika is one of those for Vidya Balan. After portraying the character flawlessly in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), she’s taking on the role again, nearly 17 years later, in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Some might assume that coming back to the movie series that showcased her acting skills would be an obvious choice for the actor. But it wasn’t that simple. She had doubts, partly because of the huge success of the first movie.

During her conversation with a leading media house, she shared, “‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ gave me so much. So, I felt, ‘Should I do another one in the franchise?’ The worry that the sequel won’t match up to the original always plays on an actor’s mind. But I have grown up. This is a completely different film and there is so much to enjoy in it. I wanted to work with Anees Bhai. I love the script and because I was a part of the original, this is a whole different high.”

Vidya, along with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri, has finished shooting two parts of the horror comedy. On being asked whether she will play the role of Manjulika again, a character she’s well-known for, the actor clarified that her approach to this old character is new now. She said that a significant aspect of an actor’s preparation involves collaborating with the director and embracing their vision.