I’m not an activist, I need to work & run my home: Sohini Sarkar

Since her debut in Atanu Ghosh’s ‘Rupkatha Noy’ (2013), actress Sohini Sarkar has proved time and again that she’s an actor with real depth. Whether it’s Satyabati in the ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ films, Royona in ‘Bibaho Diaries’ or Laili in ‘Mandaar’, she’s never shied away from stepping out of her comfort zone. Her onscreen chemistry with Ritwick Chakraborty, especially in ‘Bibaho Diaries’, is widely appreciated. Now, with her new Bengali film ‘Ranna Bati’ (directed by Pratim D Gupta), she reunites with Ritwick once again, this time as a feisty cooking coach. Her next series, ‘Karma Korma’, also directed by Gupta, pairs them up yet again. And in Pritha Chakraborty’s ‘Phera’, the duo returns for another collaboration. From films to food, Sohini opens up about what keeps her going. Excerpts from a chat with ‘Millennium Post’:

Post the release of ‘Raghu Dakat’, your character Gunja really struck a chord with audiences.

(Smiles) Of course, it feels good. But honestly, I’m happier that people appreciated the film as a whole. A single performance doesn’t matter if the film itself doesn’t work.

You’ve now officially stepped into the ‘commercial film’ space. Has that changed the kind of offers coming your way?

Not really. I don’t even understand when this ‘art film’ versus ‘commercial film’ divide began. Weren’t Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen’s films both artistic and commercial? When did we start separating audiences into people of the city and people of the districts? I don’t get it.

You’ve always chosen characters that push your boundaries. Is that a conscious choice?

I’d say I’ve been lucky that way. Roles like Gunja in ‘Raghu Dakat’ just came to me. And right after playing that desi character, I got to play Rita Ray in ‘Ranna Bati’, a cooking coach with attitude. I took up what came to me at that time. If I don’t get such roles, I can’t chase them either.

Have you ever approached a director for work?

I’ve spoken to Pratim da about work before. But even though I’ve wanted to tell some directors that I’d love to collaborate, I usually haven’t. I’ve joked with Srijit da (Srijit Mukherji) a few times and told him he only gives me small parts, like in ‘Rajkahini’ or ‘Vinci Da’ (though I loved that role). I tease him that he reserves all the long, meaty parts for Jaya di (Jaya Ahsan) or Swastika di (Swastika Mukherjee). But honestly, I’ve never seriously asked anyone for roles. Still, even if actors do approach directors, I don’t see anything wrong in that.

You’ve worked with Ritwick Chakraborty in several films like ‘Bibaho Diaries’, ‘Phoring’, ‘Happy Pill’ and the ‘Byomkesh’ series. And your next projects also have Ritwick in major roles.

Working with Ritwick da is always fun. And when I talk about him, I have to mention Abir da (Abir Chatterjee) too, because of our ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ films together. I’ve also done telefilms with Ritwick da, so there’s a real sense of understanding and trust between us. With some co-actors, you have to be politically correct, but not with Ritwick da.

You share a great rapport with Anirban Bhattacharya, too.

Yes. I’ve had a personal relationship with Anirban, so that’s why we looked natural, I guess.

We find actors saying performances come from emotional honesty, not technique. What about you?

For me, instinct matters most. But I also need that technical grounding. After working for so many years, the technical part comes naturally now. I don’t have to think about it too much.

Fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Srikanto Part 2’. Any update?

I wish I knew! Wherever I go, people ask me the same question. Recently, Rishav (Basu) and I went for a Durga Puja parikrama and I told him, “Let’s post a photo together and ask fans to vote if they want Part 2 and then send it to Srikant da (Mohta, the producer).”

There’s a lot of chatter about Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work schedule after becoming a mother. Do you think gender disparity - in call times, pay or box office - still exists?

Of course it does. We’ve all faced it. But how many battles can we keep fighting? Should we keep protesting or just keep working? I’m not an activist. I have responsibilities as I’m a working woman. I have to earn, run my home and support 6-7 families who depend on me. There’s no option but to adjust. I’m not Deepika Padukone. Her position isn’t the same as mine.

Bon Appétit

In ‘Ranna Bati’, you play a cooking coach. Is cooking something you genuinely enjoy or just for the role?

Oh, I’ve been cooking since I was in Class 8! My mother used to go to work and I wanted to surprise her by cooking when she came home. I’d fry potatoes, eggplants and simple things. It started as a way to help her and now it’s something I genuinely enjoy. I actually love housework - cleaning, cooking and everything. I think it’s a skill. I’ve cooked for up to 50 people! During Laxmi Puja at my husband Shovan Ganguly’s (singer-composer) house, I cooked for 30 people.

Can your husband cook?

He tries. Once he made a cake but added way too much baking soda (laughs). Still, when your husband cooks for you, you eat it happily. He follows ‘YouTube’ recipes; his chicken turned out pretty good.





Photo By: Gautam Bose