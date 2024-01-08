I’m looking for films and roles that are different to do: Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit Nene is keen to do meaningful cinema as she believes such films have a positive impact on the audience.

The 1990s Hindi cinema superstar, best known for films like ‘Dil’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, has featured in movies such as ‘Aaja Nachle’, ‘Bucket List’, ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ and ‘Maja Ma’ in her second innings.

“I’m looking for films and roles that are different to do, yet they create an impact on the audience and make them think,” the actor told the top news agency in an interview.

Her new Marathi film ‘Panchak’, which she has produced as well, deals with themes such as superstition and the fear of death. “When I read the script of ‘Panchak’, I liked it instantly as it was a different take on superstition with a comic lens. Through the film, we are trying to say that you shouldn't fear life. Keep a balanced outlook,” she said.

Talking about ‘Mrityudand’, her 1997 film, Madhuri said many people from the industry advised her not to do the film as it was not a commercial entertainer. The Prakash Jha-directed movie, also starring Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shirodkar and Om Puri, was a commentary on social and gender injustice and Madhuri believes it challenged her as an actor.

“When I was doing ‘Mrityudand’, a lot of people said, ‘You are a commercial film heroine. Why are you doing this art house film?’. Some people were trying to dissuade me from doing it. I did it because I loved the script.”

Madhuri said she has never understood the ‘demarcation between art house and commercial cinema’.