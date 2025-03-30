I'm living my dream, pinch myself every day: Bhumi Pednekar on her acting journey

‘I've been an actor for 10 years and I am living my dream’, said Bhumi Pednekar, who now aims to take on projects that challenge stereotypes and push creative boundaries.

Pednekar started out as an assistant casting director at ‘Yash Raj Films’ and took a plunge in acting with the studio's 2015 movie "Dum Laga Ke Haisha”. Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film broke Bollywood’s conventional romantic tropes by telling a heartfelt love story between an overweight woman (Pednekar) and her reluctant husband (Ayushmann Khurrana).

Now a decade later, the actor said she is grateful for the love and support she has received over the years.

"I've been an actor for 10 years. I am living my dream. Every day I wake up and I pinch myself and I'm like, ‘This is really happening with you’. I feel like my audience has been such a big part of every high and low. I've gone through all of those times because of the confidence and the love that I've gotten from the audience time and again," Pednekar told PTI on the sidelines of the ‘Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025’.

Post her debut, she featured in critically acclaimed films such as "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Bala", "Saand Ki Aankh", "Badhaai Do" and "Bhakshak".

Going forward, the actor said she wants to challenge herself and the status quo through her work.

"The next 10 years, I just hope I keep doing work that helps me break every kind of stereotype that I've made for myself, challenges the status quo and entertains the audiences. And I just want to keep growing as an artist. That's my only priority. At least that's what I've learned in the last 10 years."

At the LFW, Pednekar turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal on Friday. She wore a white flowy shirt with a pink repurposed Benaras brocade metallic corset and tie and a pair of black pants.

The actor said sustainable fashion is a lifestyle choice for her.

"I'm a very big champion of sustainable fashion. I love vintage shopping. I love thrifting. I love repurposing my old clothes. It's a lifestyle choice that we take towards our planet, our home and towards our future generations," Pednekar said, while urging people to just "shop responsibly".

She also praised Aggarwal as one of the pioneers who have always advocated for sustainable fashion through their work.

"If you see what I'm wearing today, it's this beautiful Banarasi saree that he's repurposed into a corset. I love and really respect designers that try to revive our textile," Pednekar added.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will come to a close today.