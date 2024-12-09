‘I’m living my dream as an actor, poet and musician’

Ayushmann Khurrana said artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from worldwide. He added that he is living his dream as an actor, a poet, a singer and a musician.

“Artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from across the world! Art can transcend borders and languages, unify people, transport them from their daily lives and make the world a happier place,” he said.

The actor’s music has been streamed and heard by people living in 184 countries in 2024 and he is humbled to have entertained people worldwide. “Despite being an actor and not a full-time singer/musician, getting this reach for my music - with listeners from 184 countries - is truly humbling and this further encourages me to do more music when I get time from my films. I’m truly blessed that I’m in creative arts, trying to bring a smile to the faces of people every single day.”

Ayushmann toured the US with his smash hit music. He had shows in five cities - Chicago, San Jose, New York, New Jersey and Dallas. “I’m living my dream as an actor, as a poet and as a singer and a musician. I thank everyone who has listened to my songs and always showed up at my concerts. Your support means the world to me and encourages me to do so much more and I hope you continue to listen to my music and watch my films and get entertained forever!”

On the acting screen, Ayushmann will be seen in ‘Thama’, from Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe that is scheduled to release in Diwali 2025.