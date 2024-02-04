I’m just happy that people loved Tara Shetty as a character: Shilpa Shetty

Embarking on her journey on the OTT platform with filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s hit ‘Prime Video’ web series ‘Indian Police Force’, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is basking in the glow of positive feedback following the release.

The actor expressed her gratitude in an interview with a leading media house for her character, Tara Shetty and was pleased that the show has become a hit, resonating with a diverse audience.

In embracing the role of a strong cop, Shilpa takes pride in the empowerment it brings to female viewers.

The widespread acclaim and the show’s popularity mark a significant milestone for Shilpa in her OTT debut, leaving her feeling both humbled and proud.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, when asked about the possibility of taking on more cop roles in the future, shared that she has kept her schedule open after completing ‘KD: The Devil’. She intends to decide on her next project with a fresh perspective, emphasising the importance of achieving balance in her life.

After two years of dedicated work, Shilpa Shetty Kundra aims to be a responsible artist and thoroughly assesses the scripts that come her way. Despite having interesting projects on the horizon, she plans to take some time before making a final decision.