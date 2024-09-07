I’m hungry for amazing roles: Ashish Vidyarthi

If you try to box Ashish Vidyarthi into one role, you’ll find it nearly impossible. At 59, while most actors his age are content with meaty roles in films, Ashish is living out of a suitcase, constantly on the move. From being a blogger, motivational speaker and an exceptional actor to now a stand-up comedian, he’s a man who defies age. His performances in films still engage audiences, as seen in his recent performances in ‘Kill’ and ‘Vedaa’. Currently touring with his stand-up act across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Chandigarh and Kolkata, the ‘Sunflower’ actor refuses to be confined to a single identity. From scaring people with his villainous portrayals to making them laugh, ‘Millennium Post’ catches up with the 59-year-old actor who is and will always be, ‘young’ at heart.

You’re an actor, blogger, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and now a stand-up comedian. What led you to try your hand at stand-up comedy?

I love exploring life itself. Stand-up comedy was something I wanted to explore. For many years, I’ve done intense roles, mostly playing negative characters. But I wanted to try my hand at being a comedic actor as well. The added thrill came from writing my own script. This is my script, my life and I’m laughing at myself. Then there’s the excitement of performing in front of a live audience - it’s an entirely different high. I can clearly say that I am a newborn 59-year-old stand-up comedian, having officially started on March 31, 2024.

Do you think making people laugh is as challenging as playing a villain?

I look at it as: Can I entertain people while standing in front of them? That’s the opportunity. I’m a trained actor and have been doing theatre for years, but stand-up comedy is a completely new beast. I’m really enjoying the process of exploring myself through this.

At 59, you’ve redefined retirement by staying active in so many roles.

Yes, I’ve redefined retirement. I love to travel, interact with people, joke around and share meals with them. What’s turned out is that, at the age of 59, I’m truly living my life and discovering new ways to do so, which I find inspiring. Now, I’m traveling with Rupali (my wife) and discovering new things together. Thanks to the amazing world of social media, we’ve been able to pursue many endeavours. This is the perfect time for people to explore the many facets of life.

You won a National Award for ‘Drohkaal’ in 1994. 30 years and over 350 films across 11 languages later, how have the film industry and the audience’s viewing habits changed?

Oh, yes, the audience’s viewing habits have changed drastically. They no longer need to go to a theatre to watch a film. Entertainment is available in many forms, right on their phones. They can create a one-minute reel or read a story. The world has opened up and content can now be created in so many different formats. We’re living in a time of democratic creativity, where anyone can create something with minimal resources. The entry barrier has been reduced. People who once hoped they could make a film or write something now have a platform to begin their journey - thanks to social media.

You’ve played villains in most of your films. Did you ever feel you were being typecast?

Oh, of course, I felt typecast. At the time when I started doing films, being typecast was the reason I got roles. I owe my career to that. But now, I’m experimenting with different genres - OTT, films, and now stand-up comedy. I’m getting the opportunity to go beyond what I’ve done before.

Do you think the film industry has fully utilised your potential in different roles?

I’m definitely hungry for amazing roles and that’s why I’m still at it. It’s not anyone’s responsibility to fully utilise me. As an actor, I want to be used and take on incredible lead roles. I’m still here, so don’t wait until I’m gone to say, ‘Oh, we should’ve given him more roles’.

You’ve recently appeared in ‘Kill’ and ‘Vedaa’, with ‘Kill’ setting new standards for action in Indian cinema.

‘Kill’ is an unusual film. When I first read the script and saw how it was being shot, I knew it was going to be action-heavy. But the way it was designed and released, where violence was shown as an art form, was groundbreaking. They really nailed it. The film was shot in a very innovative way. To imagine that we did this in India, with such precision, is a huge victory. It makes me very happy to have been part of that film.