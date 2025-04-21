I’m here to play a Test match not T20: Babil Khan

Babil Khan is yet to catch ‘Adolescence’, the gripping limited series that’s taken the world by storm. The show dives into kids’ access to smartphones and their social media habits and we’re strictly told, no spoilers, please as he’s planning to watch it soon.

Interestingly, his latest web original ‘Logout’ on ‘Zee5’ also acts as a wake-up call, reflecting the stress and restlessness that our constant phone use and online presence have added to our daily lives. Babil, though, insists he’s not addicted to his phone. That might come as a surprise since he’s Gen Z, but once you get to know him, it all makes sense. As the son of the late, legendary Irrfan Khan, Babil knew the fans expected him to perform. Over the last four years, he’s shown that the acting gene definitely runs in the family. And when you talk to him, you’ll see flashes of his father, not just in the way he thinks, but in how he expresses himself, always with a touch of quiet philosophy.

From phone addiction to his choice of projects, ‘Millennium Post’ catches up with Babil. Excerpts from the conversation:

In your latest web original ‘Logout’ on ‘Zee5’, we see how dependent we’ve become on our smartphones. So, are you also a smartphone addict?

Honestly, I don’t even know where my phone is right now. It overwhelms me. It gives me anxiety. So, I try to keep it as far away as possible. I’ve got a great team that handles all the messaging and coordination. When it comes to social media, my screen time is zero minutes. I just post something I like and then exit. But for me, ‘Logout’ isn’t only about phone addiction. Like you said, yes, that’s part of it - it’s batter if you’re baking a cake. But the cake itself is the soul of the character, his journey, the image shaped by others’ opinions, expectations and the need for external validation.

You said you have ‘zero’ screen time, which is surprising for someone from Gen Z.

(Cuts in) People think I’m Gen Z, but I don’t really feel like I am. I wasn’t raised like that. I didn’t get a smartphone till I was 22. Before that, I just had a basic phone, a ‘dabba’ phone, just so my parents could keep track of where I was.

In the cyber-thriller ‘Logout’, you play Pratyush Dua, a wildly popular social media influencer about to hit 10 million followers. When his phone disappears, his digital life spirals out of control, forcing him to face the toxic side of online validation. In today’s world, many of us are chasing validation. What about you?

I keep asking myself… Why is validation important to me? Why do followers matter? Why do likes matter? Why should someone else’s opinion of who I am matter more than my own? If we ask ourselves these questions honestly without running away from the answers, I feel like life will start showing us the way. The moment you ask, life guides you.

Do you read the comments on ‘Instagram’?

I used to. But after a point, I blurred that line. That phase taught me a lot. I started feeling distant from myself. I was going through a lot of anxiety. When my father was dragged into trolling, it really hurt. That was a turning point. It made me realise I needed to work on myself and stay away from negativity.

How do you keep yourself away from social media addiction?

I’ve built interests in life that don’t rely on social media. Even when reading a book feels boring at first, try it anyway. That initial push might turn into something meaningful. For me, I read a lot. I’m into music. I love watching films. I research a lot of things. I care about environmental issues. I love scuba diving. I love football. There’s just so much to do and I honestly don’t have time to sit on my phone.

From ‘Qala’, ‘Friday Night Plan’ and ‘The Railway Men’ to ‘Logout’, you’ve been part of four OTT projects in the last four years. You seem to be spacing things out and choosing content that builds your presence as an actor. You don’t seem to be in a rush.

I follow my gut more than my head and there’s no rush. I’m here to play a Test match, not an ODI or a T20.

You’re well-liked by the paparazzi for your humility, unlike a lot of star kids. But some people think you’re being pretentious.

It’s wild that in today’s world, being humble or modest is seen as a compliment. I mean, being human - just meeting someone with kindness, shaking hands - is such a basic thing. That’s just who I am. If someone else doesn’t want to do it, that’s okay too. But if humility is now a compliment, that says more about where society is right now than about me. So, when people praise me for just being myself, it actually makes me a little conscious. I’m not doing anything special. I’m just being human.

And when do we see you on the big screen?

Very soon.

Is there a timeline?

I’ve stopped depending on timelines. Honestly, since the start of my life, life has been constantly telling me - Don’t depend on timelines. I used to think I had more time with my father… (pauses) The more we depend on outcomes, the more we lose out on enjoying the journey.

Of Legacy & Perspective

Your arrival in showbiz comes with a legacy - the legacy of the great Irrfan Khan. Do you ever feel that pressure?

Honestly, I don’t look at it like that. It’s all about perspective. Pressure can crush someone but if you shift your mindset, that same pressure can turn you into a diamond. It’s literally about how you look at things. When you change the way you see things, the things you see start changing too. So, pressure isn’t some constant. It’s just about your approach. It’s your perspective.