I’m here because I love acting: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi isn’t weighed down by the pressures of expectations in the ever-evolving world of cinema. She’s here because she loves acting and thrives on collaborating with like-minded storytellers who share her passion for meaningful narratives.

Asked how she handles the pressure of expectations in an industry that's always evolving, Shweta told a top news agency: “Honestly, I don’t take it. I feel I’m here because I love acting. I love collaborating with people who are like-minded, who care deeply about the stories we tell, how we tell them, and why we tell them.”

“Touchwood. I’ve found such people and I keep finding them. Even in my next film, which is directed by Nikhil Mehrotra - we had previously worked together on a short film called ‘Laghu Shankar’. Please watch it whenever you get the time. He’s an amazing human being and the film he has written is just beautiful and now he’ll be directing it. So, I keep my fingers crossed. I stay in prayer and meditation and I always hope for good energy,” she added.

Asked what has surprised her the most about the film industry since she started her career, the actress said that she has ‘received a lot of love’.

“So, that’s what surprised me. My co-actors, actually, really surprised me because I found such gems, such wonderful human beings. From Ali Fazal to my directors, Siddharth Sengupta, Gurmeet Singh, Abhishek Sengupta... Oh, Sengupta, Sengupta! I mean, I’ve also worked with Aarti Kadav and Shlok Sharma and honestly, the list is endless,” Shweta shared.

She added, “I’ve found some amazing people who I know I can just call and talk to about anything - about life. It doesn’t have to be about work. It could be about what we’re doing to the world, which is something that really bothers me right now - how we're collectively ruining the world, unknowingly. It’s not even a conscious act anymore. It’s a result of conditioning and convenience. In our chase for convenience, we’re causing destruction elsewhere and that’s something that really affects me.”

Shweta finds it comforting to know that she can just pick up the phone and share these thoughts. “They won’t think I’m crazy. I really value the kind of relationships I share with my co-actors, directors and writers - they feel safe and nurturing,” added the actress.