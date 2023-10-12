I'm happy that filmmakers can see my potential: Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma, who has garnered great success with her film ‘The Kerala Story’, was most recently seen in the feature film ‘Kofuku’, a simple but emotional short movie. Talking about how she picks her roles, Adah said that she just goes by instinct and will do so in the future as well.

“I trust my instincts while choosing scripts and that’s something that will always continue, may it be before, during or after the success of ‘The Kerala Story’. I’m very proud of all the work I have been a part of and it has never changed. I would like to,” she said.

Detailing her journey from her debut to the present, she said that she was initially always touted for horror movies after her debut, though ‘The Kerala Story’ changed all that, allowing her to diversify.

“My debut film was in the horror genre and after that, I kept getting horror roles. However, after ‘The Kerala Story’, I started receiving different types of roles and I’m happy that filmmakers can see my potential. For example, my next upcoming project will be completely different from my role in ‘The Kerala Story’,” she shared.

‘Kofuko’ is based on the story of two different yet similar individuals who are finding comfort in the company of each other while learning a new perspective on life.

‘Kofuku’ premiered on October 9 at the ‘JioCinema Film Festival’ and can be streamed on ‘JioCinema’.