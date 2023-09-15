I'm glad 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' weren't propaganda films: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap seems to be impressed by unlikely choices: ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’. In an interview with a popular entertainment news portal, he said that both could’ve been positioned as ‘propaganda films’ but weren't.

“The biggest thing today I’d say is that the biggest films in cinema halls today, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’, their filmmakers could’ve gauged the nation’s mood and turned them into propaganda and counter-propaganda films. But they’re responsible for filmmaking within the ambit of the mainstream. There was no unnecessary noise, no voice raised and no unnecessary controversy. They were good films for the audiences they were made for. The filmmaker didn’t unleash the opportunist within,” Anurag said in the interview.

In the same interview, he also commented on the debate around Allu Arjun winning the ‘Best Actor’ National Film Award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1’ over Anurag’s longtime collaborator Vicky Kaushal for ‘Sardar Udham’.

“Awards are more about the jury than they’re about the actor. By the same logic, Vicky won it for a commercial film like ‘Uri’ than for his far more serious performances. It doesn’t take away from Vicky being a good actor. Allu Arjun’s performance wasn’t bad either. It was one of the best performances of the year. You can’t diss a mainstream performance for a realistic performance. Sometimes I feel a mainstream performance is very tough to do,” the ‘Dobaaraa’ director added.