I'm from Haryana, have danced a lot since childhood: Jaideep Ahlawat on viral dance clip

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s viral dance moves from the song ‘Jaadu’ from his upcoming film, "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins", have surprised many of his fans, but the actor said he has always enjoyed dancing.

At the trailer launch press conference of the Saif Ali Khan-fronted film, Ahlawat, known for his serious actor image thanks to roles in "Pataal Lok", "Three of Us" and "Jaane Jaan", was asked about people referring to his dance moves as AI-generated.

Ahlawat tried to downplay the attention that has come his way.

"There was nothing much we did with it. They’ve spent a lot of money on the song. Even Saif sir was saying this, ‘Why people get surprised that someone like me can dance’. I’m from Haryana and I’ve danced a lot since my childhood in many wedding processions. So, dancing is okay,” the actor said.

Ahlawat, thanked the choreographers Piyush and Shazia for making things easy for him.

"Pathaan” fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has produced the movie with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner ‘Marflix Pictures’, quipped they didn't have the budget for AI.

"He did it himself; we didn’t have the budget for AI. We told him to do whatever he knows and the choreographer also didn’t do anything," the producer said.

Also starring Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, the heist film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

Dutta revealed that everyone on the sets was curiously waiting to see Ahlawat dance.

“Usually, when actors have to go and dance, others would go and rest. When Jaideep sir was to dance, he had an audience, we were like, ‘Jaideep sir is going to dance’," she said.

Ahlawat replied saying, "Everyone was like, ‘Now, what will he do?’ I had a lot of fun. We did rehearsals as well. I thank the choreographers for it."

“Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins” features Saif as a jewel thief who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

"There are many twists and turns in a heist film; nobody knows who is playing what game," Ahlawat, who plays the antagonist, said.

The film will make its debut on ‘Netflix’ on April 25.

Many on social media have praised the actor for being an all-rounder.

"And just like that a new dancing star is born-Jaideep Ahlawat," a fan wrote.

"I didn't know Jaideep had moves like that," wrote another.

At the event, the actor was also asked about the thing he would like to steal from co-stars.

Jaideep jokingly said, "There is a property in Haryana called Pataudi Palace. I have seen it. It's very beautiful."