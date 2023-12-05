I’m excited to keep pushing the boundaries: Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal expressed his gratitude and readiness for 2024.

“I am genuinely grateful for the incredible opportunities and experiences these projects have brought in the last year. I’m genuinely excited for ‘Mirzapur 3’, as we know what is in store,” said the ‘Fukrey’ star.

Fazal added, “With this project coming for a return and working with the like of Anurag Basu and few other new exciting news on the way, I’m excited to keep pushing the boundaries and ever-evolving as an actor and delivering memorable performances.”

In Gerard Butler-starrer ‘Kandahar’, Ali Fazal played the role of Kahil, one of the main antagonists in the movie.

In Vishal Bhardwaj's directed movie ‘Khufiya’, he played Anand Mohan, a traitor.

“It has been quite a year with the two films one here and one in the west both having found incredible success, for me as an actor is very rewarding,” he added.

Ali further said, “Especially when we are just properly in 2023 coming out of the pandemic effect, so it feels good that the work across is being appreciated and it has been a rewarding year.”