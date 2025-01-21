I’m drawn to roles that break stereotypes: Kritika Kamra

From portraying a tough spy in ‘For Your Eyes Only’ or a sharp-witted cop in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, actress Kritika Kamra shared that she is drawn to roles that break stereotypes and that she consciously lets go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women.

Speaking about her journey, Kritika shared, “From playing a tough spy in ‘For Your Eyes Only’ to a sharp-witted cop in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, I’m drawn to roles that break stereotypes.”

“I want to tell stories that reflect strong, multi-dimensional women who stand their ground and challenge societal expectations. It’s not just about playing different roles; it’s about representing characters with purpose and depth that inspire audiences,” she added.

Highlighting her approach, she stated, “I’ve consciously let go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women. My characters stand on their own terms. They have agency, resilience and a voice that demands to be heard.”

“As an actor, I feel a responsibility to portray women who embody strength and individuality,” said Kritika.

On the work front, Kritika will next be seen in ‘Matka King’. It delves into the intricate world of ‘Matka’ gambling that started in Mumbai. The series also features Vijay Varma, who will be seen in the titular role of the Matka King. She also has ‘For Your Eyes Only’ with Pratik Gandhi.