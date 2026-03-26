I'm doing films just for the love of craft now: Vivek Oberoi

New Delhi: Vivek Oberoi, who is set to feature in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next movie ‘Spirit’, said he is doing films purely for the love of acting these days and doesn’t take any kind of pressure.

The actor will feature alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the movie being directed by Vanga, best known for blockbusters ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’.

Asked if he believes ‘Spirit’ will do wonders for him just ‘Animal’ did for Bobby Deol and ‘Dhurandhar’ did for Akshaye Khanna, Oberoi said, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. I have to do a lot of work and do my best. Rest is up to God.”

“Nowadays, I do films just for my passion and I’m enjoying that a lot. If I get a good script and a good role, I find joy in acting without any pressure. I’m doing it just for the love of the craft,” he added.

‘Spirit’, produced by Vanga under his production banner ‘Bhadrakali Pictures’, is currently scheduled for release on March 5, 2027.