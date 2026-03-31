I’m disappearing for a while: Zendaya

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zendaya said she will be ‘disappearing’ for a while following a lineup of her back-to-back films.

Zendaya is set to feature alongside Robert Pattinson in ‘The Drama’, followed by the final season of the drama series ‘Euphoria’, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, ‘Dune: Part Three’, and ‘The Odyssey’. According to reports, she will also feature in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The actress said she hopes the audience doesn’t get ‘sick’ of her and extended gratitude to her fans.

“I just hope people don’t get sick of me and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies and supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative,” she told ‘Fandango’ in an interview.

She added, “I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

Her next film, ‘The Drama’, is set to release on April 3 and is directed by Kristoffer Borgli. It revolves around an engaged couple who get put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails.