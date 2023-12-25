I’m content with how things are going: Khushi Kapoor

Following in the footsteps of her mother Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor has also entered the world of cinema, making her on-screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical comedy ‘The Archies’.

Belonging to the third generation of the affluent Surinder Kapoor family, Khushi recently stated that she had always known since childhood that she would end up in the film industry. She emphasised that cinema is all she knows.

“Since my childhood, it’s all I knew, to be honest. My playground was a movie set in some ways. I don’t think I knew anything else. I knew this was what I was going to do. Not for any other reason, but because I was interested in it from the word go. I was very fascinated by the camera, lights and being able to tell a story for a living. It was just understood,” she shared during a chat with a leading media house.

Recalling accompanying her mother to the sets of Satish Kaushik’s sitcom ‘Malini Iyer’ (2004-05), Khushi said, “I just started knowing this is what acting is. The most vivid one for me is ‘English Vinglish’. I was around 12 and old enough to be a part of the whole process. That was her first comeback film. We went to New York. I was there throughout the schedule. It’s one of my favourite films of hers.”

Opening up about wearing a champagne gold strapless dress from Sridevi’s closet for her first-ever movie premiere, ‘The Archies’ actor said, “I didn’t plan it out. I was talking to my stylist before the premiere, who sent me options of different gowns I could have worn and new modern clothes.”

“When it came down to the premiere, I didn’t want to make any kind of fashion statement as it was an extremely big day for me. I was nervous and in the week leading up to it, I had an idea. I wanted to wear something of hers, whether it was a piece of jewellery or a dress. I felt I needed some extra support that day. It is a big deal. I wanted her to be there with me in some way. So, I went through some of the old clothes we have here and picked them out,” she added.

Mentioning that her main goal for 2024 is to keep working, Khushi noted, “I am content with how things are going. I just want to keep working and growing. That’s my wish for 2024.”