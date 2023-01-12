I'm always all in for every film as far as the producer credit goes: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan surprised one and all after his name was written on the poster of his upcoming film, ‘Shehzada’ under producers. The poster reads: “Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan.”

Spilling some beans on becoming a producer, Kartik said at the trailer launch, “I am an actor first. Every film including ours goes through some problems during the making, which need to be ironed out. And I have always wanted to be a part of every film I work on holistically, not just as an actor. I want to be involved in making the film in every way possible. I am always all in for every film as far as the producer credit goes. ‘Shehzada’ is the effort of its producers. They have chosen to give me credit and make me a part of it and I am humbled. But all the credit for making and producing this film goes to the producers.”

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

On Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film, which received a massive response from the fans.

Apart from this, Kartik has a line-up of some very interesting films, which include, ‘Captain India’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, Kabir Khan’s untitled next, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and others.