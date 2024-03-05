I’m able to command a certain fee: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi believes her OTT show ‘Maharani’, which is coming up with a third season, was the beginning of a new chapter in her journey as an actor.

Qureshi, who made her acting debut with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in 2012 and has featured in films such as ‘D-Day’, ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ and ‘Badlapur’, said that she could also command a certain fee with the show as she is playing the lead in it.

“Today, because I’m doing ‘Maharani’ and the show is mounted around my character, I am able to command a certain fee. It’s a show that benefited all of us. People started seeing me in a different light. I can say without hesitation that ‘Maharani’ season one was the start of a new chapter in my career,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The first season of ‘Maharani’ featured Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, an illiterate woman, who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar after he is shot and injured. The second season of the show, directed by Ravindra Gautam, saw Rani Bharti go head-to-head with her husband, who is keen to get the power back in his hands and is worried about his wife’s growing popularity as a chief minister. She also has to fight a political rival, Navin Kumar, played by Amit Sial.

The upcoming season, directed by Saurabh Bhave, will see Rani Bharti take on her enemies after the murder of her husband. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

Huma Qureshi, 37, believes the third season will be bigger, better and bolder as there is more at stake. The actor said that the makers have just scratched the surface of the story.

“There is a lot of potential in the series. There are so many stories. As a country, we are obsessed with politics and everything political. There is a lot that can happen. Right now, we just scratched the surface and there is a lot more to go. Maybe we do seven or 11 seasons. Even if this were to be our last, I would just be very happy and grateful for all the love we have received,” she said.