I'm a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently spoke about her modelling days before she joined films. She recalled her first photoshoot and how she messed it up. Kriti said she’s ‘a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so’ and was brought to tears after her photoshoot did not go well. She said it really bothered her that she ‘didn’t do well’ in it.

Kriti has been busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, in which she features alongside Prabhas. The actor had dabbled in modelling before she signed on for her first film. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film ‘1: Nenokkadine’ alongside Mahesh Babu. She was also seen in her first Hindi film, ‘Heropanti’, co-starring Tiger Shroff, the same year. Speaking about her modelling days, Kriti recalled feeling ‘extremely nervous’ during her first-ever photoshoot.

“My mother is a professor and she was the first woman in her family to work. She completed her PhD while she was pregnant with me. And being the firstborn, sometimes you have to shoulder the responsibility of setting an example. So, I have always felt the need to be really good at whatever I do. I think it’s built-in. I am a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so. I remember feeling extremely nervous during my first photoshoot and I screwed up a little. I came home crying,” she said.