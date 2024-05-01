‘I’ll continue to support rights of LGBTQ people’

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe said that he feels ‘really sad’ by Harry Potter author J K Rowling’s constant anti-transgender comments and her support for others with transphobic views.

The ‘Harry Potter’ fame actor revealed that he has not spoken to the author during an interview with the ‘Atlantic’, reported ‘people.com’.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met and the books that she wrote and the world that she created and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” Radcliffe, who played the title role in eight ‘Potter’ films, said of Rowling and her controversial comments.

He added, “Jo, obviously ‘Harry Potter’ would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

Radcliffe had also replied to Rowling’s recent post on social media that he and his co-actors Emma Watson and Rupert Grint could ‘save their apologies’ and that she wouldn’t forgive them.