I'll always want to do more 'Spider-Man' films: Tom Holland

Los Angeles: British star Tom Holland said that he owes his career to the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy and he will always be up for more movies as the webslinger in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU).

Holland made his MCU debut as Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

He then led three stand-alone films: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ (2019) and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. He also played the character in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and its 2019 sequel, ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The 27-year-old actor weighed in on the future of the ‘Spider-Man’ film franchise at a golf tournament he participated in during the third annual Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland.

“I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So, the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more," he told ‘Deadline’.

Holland also gave a more ‘complicated answer’ to the question of a potential fourth film after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which he described as ‘so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing’.

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative team so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things,” he added.

Since his last turn as Spider-Man, Holland has starred in 2022’s ‘Uncharted’ alongside Mark Wahlberg and last year’s thriller miniseries ‘The Crowded Room’.