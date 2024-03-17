Ileana D'Cruz shares her experience of motherhood

Ileana D’Cruz shares insights into her experience of motherhood, discussing the challenges of postpartum life and her bond with her partner Michael. The actor spoke openly about overcoming past difficulties and her strong sense of protection for her family. In 2023, Ileana and her husband, Michael Dolan, welcomed their first baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, into the world.

Since then, the actor has been sharing updates with her fans about her journey into motherhood. Currently residing in the US with her partner Michael and their baby Koa, Ileana revealed that she initially planned to continue working during her pregnancy but had to take a break due to complications. In an interview with a leading media house, Ileana opened up about her experiences, describing 2023 as a ‘big happy bubble’, crediting her mother for being a constant source of support during her pregnancy.

Speaking candidly about her postpartum depression, Ileana emphasised that nothing can truly prepare a woman for this phase. She said, “My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room and I am missing him’.” Reflecting on her relationship with Michael, Ileana described him as ‘amazing’, highlighting their strong bond where words aren’t always necessary.

When questioned about the possibility of a May 2023 wedding, Ileana chose to keep things playful, hinting at a touch of mystery. She admitted her hesitation to discuss her relationship openly.