Ileana D'Cruz says most of her work has gone ‘unnoticed’

Ileana D’Cruz, known for her role alongside Vidya Balan in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, recently voiced her feelings about not receiving adequate recognition in the industry.

In a recent interview with a leading media house, Ileana D’Cruz addressed whether she believes she has been undervalued in the industry. She expressed the feeling that her efforts haven’t been fully recognised, with much of her work going unnoticed, though she is uncertain about the reasons behind it.

Ileana also opened up about her personal life, discussing her son Koa Phoenix Dolan and partner Michael Dolan.

She also addressed experiencing mom guilt. D’Cruz, who welcomed her son in 2023, shared that while it is challenging, she believes mom guilt never truly dissipates.

Describing a recent incident, D’Cruz recounted a moment when her child was crying in the back seat while she was driving home. She pulled over, comforted him and tried to soothe him. However, as soon as she placed him back in his car seat, he resumed crying.

Although typically reserved about her personal life, D’Cruz candidly discussed her partner. Reflecting on his support, she became emotional. Confirming her marriage to Michael, she expressed, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I’ll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there’s something else that you know trumps that the next day.”

Describing her partner’s role in her life, D’Cruz acknowledged that Dolan has been there for her during both her toughest and happiest moments. She emphasised his unwavering support and love throughout.