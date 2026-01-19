Ilaiyaraaja to be honoured with Padmapani Award at Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja will be conferred with the Padmapani Award at the upcoming Ajanta-Ellora International Film festival (AIFF) 2026, the organisers said.

The annual film festival will be held from January 28 to February 4 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The maestro will be presented the award during the opening ceremony of the festival on January 28 in the presence of national and international artists, eminent personalities from various fields and film lovers, the organisers said in a release issued on Sunday.

A committee comprising film critic Latika Padgaonkar (chairperson), filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunil Sukthankar and Chandrakant Kulkarni selected Ilaiyaraaja for the award.

He will receive the Padmapani Memento, a letter of honour and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The past recipients of the award include stalwarts such as lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran director-writer Sai Paranjpye, late actor Om Puri and others.

For over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed more than 7,000 songs and original scores for more than 1,500 films. His compositions in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Marathi, have earned him an enduring place in the hearts of music lovers.

Nearly 70 films will be screened at the eight-day festival, the release stated.