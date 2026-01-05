‘Ikkis’ star Agastya Nanda pens emotional message after release

Agastya Nanda recently had his first theatrical release with Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’ as a follow-up to Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. Following an extremely successful opening, the film has earned praise and earned over 20 crores in revenue in its first four days. Since Agastya Nanda is not on any social media platform, it was his sister Navya Naveli Nanda who stepped in to share his thoughts with fans.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Navya posted a message from Agastya, wherein the actor expressed how personally connected he felt to the character he played, calling it ‘the most meaningful role of my life’. He thanked Arun Khetarpal and said, “Thank you, Arun Khetarpal, with love, Agastya.” He also included a behind-the-scenes shot of himself and director Sriram Raghavan.

The post drew plenty of attention online. Suhana Khan liked the update, while Shanaya Kapoor dropped a comment filled with affection. Fans praised Agastya’s performance, with one writing that the film was the perfect way to begin the year, while another noted the effort and sincerity visible in his portrayal.

One user even suggested that Agastya should finally start his own ‘Instagram’ account. Responding to the comment, Navya joked that she would try to convince him.

‘Ikkis’, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a film about the history of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The term ‘Ikkis’ refers to Khetarpal’s young age at the time of his martyrdom.

Released on January 1, 2026, the film features Agastya as Arun Khetarpal, with Simar Bhatia playing Kiran. The late veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), the protagonist’s father. The ensemble cast also includes the late and veteran actor Asrani, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah and others.