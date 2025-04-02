IIT Kanpur’s Deeptanshu Shukla’s fight against false 498A to be told on big screen

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa of ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ fame is all set to shed light on one of India’s most controversial legal issues with his upcoming real-life film, ‘The Verdict 498A’, based on IIT-Kanpur’s graduate Deeptanshu Shukla’s life - an engineer-turned advocate who fought against the misuse of Section 498A.

The makers have officially acquired the life rights of Shukla, ensuring the film stays true to his powerful journey of resilience and justice. Directed by Anindya Bikas Datta, who directed the Bengali film ‘Bonku Babu’ with Saswata Chatterjee in 2014, the Hindi film will expose how false dowry harassment cases have become a devastating tool of legal abuse, leading to broken families, wrongful imprisonments and tragic suicides.

Shaandilyaa believes ‘The Verdict 498A’ will challenge prevailing narratives and spark a much-needed conversation on legal reforms.

“This is not just Deeptanshu’s story - it’s the story of thousands of families suffering in silence, crushed by a system that has turned justice into a weapon. We cannot allow innocent lives to be destroyed under the guise of women’s protection. True equality demands justice for all. Atul Subhash’s tragic end is a heartbreaking reminder that the system is failing the very people it was meant to protect. But giving up is not the answer. This film will inspire those falsely accused to stand their ground - just as Deeptanshu did. I urge the Government of India to take strict action against those who manipulate the law in the name of justice. My humble appeal to PM Narendra Modi Ji is that our nation urgently needs a Men’s Protection Act. Justice must not be selective - it must be fair and equal to all,” he said.

Considering the subject matter, the makers have decided on a pan-India release. The film will be shot in Hindi and released in several other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.