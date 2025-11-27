IFP Season 15: Shefali Shah, Richa Chadha & others to lead powerhouse speaker line-up

IFP Season 15 is gearing up to take over Mehboob Studios on November 29 & 30 with a power-packed lineup of creators, artists, filmmakers, performers and industry disruptors from across the country. This year’s edition brings together some of the most exciting voices shaping India’s creative landscape, from storytellers redefining cinema and digital culture to musicians, comedians, designers and cultural innovators who continue to push boundaries. Amid this stellar slate, audiences can also look forward to sessions featuring five remarkable women: Shefali Shah, Raja Kumari, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha and Shilpa Rao, whose perspectives and artistry add even more depth, fire and creative energy to the weekend.

From ‘Delhi Crime’ to ‘Darlings’, Shefali Shah is known for characters that feel raw, lived-in and unforgettable. At IFP, she leads a masterclass on building her five most complex characters, offering an inside look at how instinct, experience and emotional truth drive her performances. Expressing her excitement for the session, she said, “I have been fortunate to play roles that challenged and moved me and stayed with audiences in ways I never expected. Whether it was the intensity of ‘Delhi Crime’, the complexities of ‘Darlings’ or the early grounding years of ‘Satya’, each phase shaped my journey as an actor. Speaking about that evolution is always a meaningful reminder of why I fell in love with storytelling in the first place. Breaking down that journey with an audience that values the craft feels deeply special. IFP has built a platform where creators and viewers meet with sincerity and curiosity and I am excited to be a part of that spirit this year.”

Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari has created a space where Indian roots meet global beats. At IFP, she dives into the making of ‘Kashi to Kailash’, sharing how identity, collaboration and cultural resonance shape her artistic world.

Ananya Panday has become one of the most-watched young talents, constantly pushing herself to explore fresh worlds and genres through her cinema. At IFP Season 15, she will be reflecting on finding her creative voice and navigating the ever-evolving world of entertainment.

Richa Chadha has reshaped the modern heroine with characters that are unapologetic, layered and rooted in reality. At IFP, she leads a conversation that challenges outdated portrayals of women and spotlights the creators pushing representation forward. Her session unpacks what it means to play women who are neither idealised nor diminished, how intuition and emotional intelligence guide her choices and how she continues to expand the definition of a heroine in an industry embracing new narratives.

With a career built on depth, texture and soulful storytelling, Shilpa Rao remains one of India’s most expressive vocalists. At IFP, she dives into an intimate session exploring her musical journey, creative process and the emotional honesty that shapes her sound.