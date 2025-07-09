IFFM 2025 to honour Guru Dutt with special screenings of 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'

New Delhi: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will pay tribute to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt as part of its 2025 edition, marking the birth centenary of the iconic filmmaker.

The festival will host special screenings of two of his most celebrated films - "Pyaasa" (1957) and "Kaagaz Ke Phool" (1959), the organisers said in a statement.

Known for his poetic storytelling and profound cinematic vision, Guru Dutt remains one of the most revered names in Hindi cinema.

"With this homage, IFFM aims to celebrate not just the man, but the legacy of a true auteur who gave Indian cinema some of its most memorable moments," they said.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the tribute is an effort to honour the legacy of a true cinematic pioneer.

“Guru Dutt was far ahead of his time, both in terms of cinematic technique and the emotional depth of his narratives. His films like 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' are not just classics, they are cultural treasures that speak to the soul of Indian cinema,” she said.

“At IFFM, we believe it is essential to honour those who shaped our cinematic heritage. This tribute is our humble way of remembering his genius and introducing his timeless work to new global audiences,” she added.

The screenings will be part of a curated retrospective celebrating the golden era of Indian cinema, allowing Melbourne audiences to experience Dutt’s work on the big screen - a rare opportunity to revisit films considered milestones in Indian film history.

The 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held from August 14 to 24.