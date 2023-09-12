If I’m not passionate, I’ll retire: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan functions on passion and if that ever runs out, she doesn’t see herself continuing to perform anymore. The actor, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, said she’ll be ready to bow out of acting the day she realises she isn’t excited about work.

At the ‘Express Adda’ in Mumbai, Kareena said she has hopefully grown as a performer and person since she made her debut with ‘Refugee’ as a 19-year-old, but if there’s something that has remained intact, it’s her zeal to act. Kareena said she still doesn’t want to ‘lose that excitement’.

“If I lose that, then I feel I should hang up my boots. Because the excitement of wanting to be on set and to face the camera is still there at 43. But I know that when the day is not there, I’m not going to work because I’m that kind of person. I’m very passionate about everything I do. I’m passionate about the meals I eat. I’m passionate when I’m out with my friends or when I travel. That’s the person I am. So, if a day comes that I realise that I’m somehow losing that, then it’s time for retirement.”

When asked if retirement was something she would consider, Kareena added, “Hopefully at 83 or 93, I don’t know! I want to keep working. I want to keep doing that.”

Kareena said she has shifted gears and is gearing up to make her digital debut with the ‘Netflix’ film ‘Jaane Jaan’. She also has filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which will be screened at the British Film Festival and is eyeing a limited theatrical screening in India later this year.

“I’ve produced that film. It is a small English movie that I’ve done with Hansal Mehta. It’s completely in English. So, we thought we’d screen it at the festival first because it has an audience and then maybe in 60 or 70 select cinemas in December so people could watch it because it’s different. I’m trying to do different things now to keep reigniting. That’s also important,” she added.