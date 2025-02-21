‘If I’m convinced, I might give direction a shot’

Babul Supriyo, West Bengal’s IT minister, has always managed to strike a balance between his political commitments and his passion for music. Despite his busy schedule, he continues to find time for his music and also harbours a love for acting.

Recently, his single ‘Shudhu Tomari Jonne’ was released on Valentine’s Day. Composed by Supriyo and Joy Sarkar and penned by Somraj, the song blends music with animation, featuring illustrations by Upal Sengupta. A nostalgic journey that brings popular Bengali song characters to life, ‘Shudhu Tomari Jonyo’ has a modern sound. The music video, which stars his wife Rachna and daughter Naina, also marks Supriyo’s directorial debut. If he finds the right script, he might consider stepping into film direction as well.

In an exclusive chat with ‘Millennium Post’, he reflects on his journey from music to politics, the evolving music industry and the impact of AI on musicians.

‘Shudhu Tomari Jonne’ features your vocals and Upal Sengupta’s (Chandrabindoo) illustrations. How did this concept come about?

Upal and I spent a lot of time together in college, but it was only five to six years ago that I discovered his incredible talent for drawing cartoons. Since then, I wanted people to recognise this side of him. For this single, I wanted to bring the iconic Bengali song characters to life like Bela Bose, Nilanjana, Ruby Roy and Anuradha, who exist in Bengali music but never had a face. I shared this idea with Upal and he agreed to illustrate them. I wanted the song to have a contemporary sound. Then, I thought of trying animation in the video. I set up the animation at home, spending eight days working on it. This project also marked my directorial debut with support from Abhijeet Paul, a talented technician and director. I’m thrilled to have contributed something to the non-film music space.

Was it difficult to convince your wife and daughter to be part of the video?

Convincing my wife wasn’t easy. However, the song had a certain essence that I knew would feel more genuine and meaningful if they were involved.

In the age of reels, do you think songs now need to be viral to succeed?

Viral trends today can often be bought. It’s no secret that influencers charge money to promote reels. It’s a new way to push songs, but it doesn’t work for me. But this is the order of the day and I have to accept it. I miss the days of visiting music stores like ‘Planet M’ or ‘Music World’ and seeing where my CDs were placed. The disappearance of cassettes and CDs marked the end of an era. Designing a CD cover was an art form in itself. I used to keep 200 CDs in my car, personally signing and gifting them. Of course, change is inevitable and people are still creating good music. But it’s frustrating when subpar songs go viral while genuine artistes get overshadowed. The rise of influencer-driven trends has made it harder for talented singers to stand out. Also, reality shows produce numerous talented singers every year, yet few get opportunities for albums or independent projects.

You have directed the music video and recently, you acted in a project by director Arindam Sil. Is filmmaking something you’d like to pursue further?

Back in 2011-2012, I wrote two scripts, one of which was set to be produced by India TV’s Rajat Sharma and his wife. The dialogues were written by Hussain Dalal (‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Brahmastra’). We had multiple script discussions, but in 2014, I entered politics. But I still have a strong desire to direct. The experience of directing this music video was inspiring and if I come across something convincing, I would love to give it a shot. I am someone who doesn’t mind trying.

What are your thoughts on AI in music? Is it a threat to singers?

AI is revolutionary, but its misuse is dangerous. Imagine a talented singer recording a song, only for AI to replicate the voice and credit someone else. Years ago, on Rituparno Ghosh’s talk show, I predicted this shift. I used to travel abroad and observe the evolution of recording studios. I said back then that one day, computers would replace singers. People mocked me, but now, here we are. AI can be both a blessing and a curse. Its benefits must outweigh its dangers. As an optimist, I believe we must find ways to use AI ethically while preserving the authenticity of music.

Politics and More

You are the state IT minister, but music seems to be your first love.

Absolutely. Did I enter politics because of political ambitions? Was I strategising my way into it? Not at all. It was a chance encounter on a flight with Ramdev ji that led me here. I took up the challenge and committed to it. I didn’t discuss my political entry with anyone. I do what I feel is right. I believed that if I truly wanted to contribute to society, politics could be an effective way to do it.

Music was always my first love. However, after 2016, things changed. I didn’t realise that the Prime Minister’s initial support for acting and music would later annoy him. I wasn’t given permission to perform abroad. The rift was beginning to happen and eventually, I resigned as the BJP MP. In TMC, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has given me the freedom to sing and pursue my work without restrictions. I feel like a much-inspired man now. Whether in music or my ministry, I give my 100 percent. I don’t let work pile up. I approach governance with the same dedication as I do my performances on stage.