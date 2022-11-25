'If I wasn't Irrfan Khan's son, nobody would have cared'

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil Khan is all set to foray into films with his first project, 'Qala'. While many wait for his debut, he recently pointed out why he isn't a big fan of the word 'debut.' He also said that nobody would have cared about him if he wasn't a star kid.

'Qala' is directed by Anvita Dutt. It stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the backdrop of the 1940s in Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Tripti's rival. It's produced by Karnesh Ssharma's 'Clean Slate Filmz' and will release on 'Netflix' on December 1.

When asked about his disapproval of the term 'debut', Babil shared his thoughts ahead of the film's release.

"If I was not Irrfan Khan's son, nobody would have cared about my debut. I would have been just an actor trying to get into films, auditioning and maybe getting a part. Getting recognised through your work is so much greater than inheriting recognition. I feel like the words 'debut' and 'launch', these things always make the individual greater than the story and the film," he told a popular entertainment news portal.

He added, "From the get-go, I wanted to honour my mother's upbringing. When I got the film, I was happy that I was playing a supporting character in a female-led film, as it was very important to me."

"I don't feel easy at all and it makes me very uncomfortable. Why would an artist want that? I just don't know. It's not me. It kind of hurts me, a little bit," he further asserted about the usage of the word 'debut'.