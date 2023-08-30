I’d like to play the bad guy: Zendaya

Singer-actor Zendaya Coleman wants to play an ill-intentioned person, but not specifically a villain, in a superhero flick because she’s always portraying the ‘good guy’.

“I’d love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into the evil, supervillain vibes. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t mean necessarily in a superhero sense, I just mean in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy,” she said to ‘Elle’ magazine before the SAG-AFTRA strike, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

If the ‘Dune’ star wasn’t working in the movie business, she’d be a teacher like her mom and dad. However, she also aspires to step behind the camera.

“I think within the industry, I’d be a director, which is something I hope to do one day. I think outside the box. I feel like I’d have probably followed in the footsteps of my parents and become a teacher. I love kids, learning and teaching,” she said.

Zendaya has starred in hit movies such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ but she insisted that she is not following a strict career plan despite becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

She previously told ‘British Vogue’, “I never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time’. I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist and a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I’d allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me.”

“That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we’ve got some real veterans in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”