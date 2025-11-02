Iconic television show ‘Rajni’ is back

‘DD National’ will telecast a new socially relevant television series, ‘Rajni 2.0’ from today. The new serial marks the return of one of India’s most iconic television characters - Rajni, reimagined for a new era.

The original ‘Rajni’ (1985) was a landmark series that resonated deeply with audiences across the nation for its fearless portrayal of a woman’s stand against corruption, injustice and societal apathy. ‘Rajni 2.0’ carries forward this legacy through the character of Guddu, Rajni’s daughter, portrayed by Aradhana Sharma, who takes on modern-day social challenges with the same courage and determination that defined her mother.

‘Rajni 2.0’ is the story of a fearless, socially conscious young woman who refuses to stay silent in the face of wrongdoing. Each episode deals with a different social issue - from road safety and consumer rights to corruption, women’s safety and abuse of power. The serial underscores the importance of civic awareness, individual responsibility and the collective strength of society in confronting injustice. Through Guddu’s struggles and triumphs, the show conveys a strong message - that one vigilant citizen can indeed make a difference.

Like its predecessor, ‘Rajni 2.0’ is more than entertainment - it is an awakening. The series reintroduces the bold, conscientious spirit of Rajni through a new generation that must face new social and ethical challenges. Guddu embodies the same integrity, empathy and courage as her mother, standing tall against exploitation and wrongdoing. Each episode of ‘Rajni 2.0’ aims to inspire viewers to think critically about their surroundings and act responsibly as citizens in a changing India.

The series has been produced by a team of experienced creators who have carefully retained the essence of the original ‘Rajni’ while adapting it to contemporary social realities. With modern production values, compelling performances and relevant storytelling, ‘Rajni 2.0’ represents a blend of nostalgia and social engagement. ‘Doordarshan’ has always been committed to telecast programmes that promote national values, civic awareness and social reform.

‘Rajni 2.0’ is a continuation of this legacy, a series designed not just to entertain but to educate, empower and inspire. Through this programme, ‘Doordarshan’ reaffirms its mission to use the power of television for social transformation, encouraging citizens to uphold the principles of justice, equality and integrity. The series will be telecast Monday to Friday from 8 pm to 8:30 pm. It will also be available for digital streaming on the ‘Waves’ platform from November 10, 2025.