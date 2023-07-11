I would never be naked for a project: Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri is gearing up for her debut in the world of OTT with ‘Tatlubaaz’. Recently, she expressed her willingness to explore diverse and unconventional roles. However, she firmly stated that she would never agree to appear naked in any project. Nargis also mentioned that if people find the content on OTT platforms uncomfortable, they can always choose not to watch it.

In an interview with a leading media house, Nargis said, “I would never be naked for a project. I have a problem with nudity.”

However, she added that she wouldn’t mind playing a character who is gay ‘because playing a homosexual or being shown as a woman married to another woman doesn’t bother me. Playing any character for me is part of my job. You’re acting and I think that’s totally fine’.

When asked about people complaining about how it gets uncomfortable to watch OTT shows with family, the actor said, “The audience has a choice to watch it or not. They can choose to switch it off or watch something else. That’s the beauty of the OTT platform. There are so many options out there.”

Ameesha Patel found herself in the middle of a controversy recently due to a homophobic statement she made regarding OTT shows. While promoting her upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’, she expressed that audiences are eagerly awaiting good, clean cinema that they can enjoy with their families.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment news portal, Ameesha said, “OTT for sure doesn’t give you that because OTT is full of homosexuality and gay lesbianism. Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”