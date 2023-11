Global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently said that when a female-led film doesn’t work, it feels like a collective failure that takes all women ‘a few steps back’.

Priyanka, who has headlined critically acclaimed women-centric Hindi films such as ‘Fashion’, ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’ and ‘Mary Kom’, was in conversation with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai.

“There is a lot of pressure when you have a female-led film and because we have so few of them being made. We are seeing the successes of female-led films more and more, but that is tough to happen every time. When a female-led film doesn’t do well, I feel the collective failure on behalf of all women. I feel we have taken them a few steps back,” the 41-year-old actor said during the session.

She added, “This has to work because there are a few of us who get the opportunity to do this and we have to do it well. Whether there are filmmakers, actors, writers or any medium and hair or make-up, you just feel, ‘I won’t let womankind down because we have such few opportunities’.”

Citing the example of ‘Fashion’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled that naysayers had advised her against doing the female-led film in the early stages of her career. The movie, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, turned 15 on October 29.

“I remember I met Madhur Bhandarkar sir and that time I was told, ‘Ladkiyan female-oriented films apne career ke end mein karti hai for National Award (Women work in female-oriented films towards the end of their career for a National Award)’. It was like, ‘You have just started. You have done ‘Krrish’ and ‘Aitraaz’. You are having your moment’. This was in the early 2000s,” she shared.

Priyanka further added, “I liked the script of ‘Fashion’. We were working for six months on the script. It was a passion project. We went to Goa. We worked on the character graph of the character of Meghna Mathur along with her emotional and physical journey. All I focused on was immersing myself in this girl. I realised that you need to know your character like she is your best friend before you walk on the set.”

The actor revealed how ‘Fashion’ altered her viewpoint about acting, adding she was eager to join an acting school at the time.

She learnt the tricks of the trade from Hindi cinema stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, she further said.

“After ‘Fashion’, I was hungry to learn formal acting. I went to Naseer sir’s class. I spent about 10 days with him. Then, I went to Pankaj Kapur sir. As he was my neighbour, I was like, ‘Can you work with me on the script?’. At that time, I was going to do ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’ with Vishal Bhardwaj sir,” she said.

She added, “Kapur was like, ‘What work? Every answer you need is in your script’. When you do a scene, think about what your character is feeling. He is like, ‘If you are feeling hot, you can bring that element to it. That is improvisation’. That is what we bring to the table as actors, apart from what the script has to offer.”

Priyanka, who is now based out of Los Angeles, said that she hopes to build a diverse filmography in Hollywood.

In 2015, the National Award winner got a big break in the international scene with the American TV series ‘Quantico’ and has since starred in Hollywood films such as ‘Baywatch’, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Love Again’.

“There is a lot that I want to do in my English language work because there is a variety of work that I have done in my portfolio in India, but I have not achieved it in America. So, I want to expand that and hopefully, I will be getting amazing opportunities. The second thing I want to do is that I’m at this place where I want to feel challenged. Where I can find something where I can sink my teeth into and do the work that I did in Hindi cinema,” she said.

She also spoke about the pressure of living in the age of social media.

“We are public people. It can consume you completely. If six or a thousand people say something bad about you on ‘Twitter’, you think, ‘Aapki poori zindagi kharab hai (your whole life is horrible)’, but it is not true. Social media is a boon and it is tough to live in the world of it,” she added.

The ‘Citadel’ star also said, “You can’t get consumed by public opinion on social media. What is real is not the viral stories. What is real is how you make people feel when you meet them. Life is where you are born alone and you die alone. It is a solitary journey. It is your legacy that you leave behind and your legacy will be what you do and it is not who you are.”