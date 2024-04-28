I will not give up: Babil Khan

Two days before actor Irrfan Khan’s fourth death anniversary, son-actor Babil Khan took to ‘Instagram’ to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late father. On Saturday, Babil remembered how Irrfan taught him to be a ‘warrior’ and said he would ‘not give up’.

A couple of days ago, Babil deleted a post that read ‘feel like going to baba’ on ‘Instagram’, which left fans worried.

Sharing candid pictures of Irrfan, seemingly from movie sets, Babil wrote in his caption that he would take care of his family and never give up. He wrote, “You taught me to be a warrior but engage with love and kindness. You taught me hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family and I promise you baba, I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”

“You not giving up. It’s all he would have wanted,” read a comment on Babil’s post. An Irrfan fan commented, “A person only dies truly when no one remembers him. He is alive among millions of us still today and will be always. We see him in you and Only God knows how much he loves you.” A person also wrote for Babil, “You look so much like your father.”

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled a neuroendocrine tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

