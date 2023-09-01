‘I went bald for a film for first and last time’

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan showcased the trailer of ‘Jawan’ at the iconic Burj Khalifa building in Dubai where he spoke about the universal appeal of cinema and how his fans will see him in a bald avatar for the first and the last time.

The actor, who has a massive fan following in the UAE, has been on a promotional spree ahead of the film’s release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“I’m even bald in the film, so that’s something I’m never going to be in my life. It was the first and the last time. I even went bald for you all. At least, honour that and watch the film in theatres. You may or may not get another chance to see me bald. It’s a two-hour and 45-minute film. I hope you enjoy all that we have dealt with in the film,” he said.