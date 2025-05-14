I wasn’t considered the IT girl back then: Sonali Bendre

In an industry obsessed with glamour and perfection, not fitting into the cookie-cutter mould can be both a challenge and a statement. Sonali Bendre, who mesmerised audiences with her elegance in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, recently opened up about her early struggles in Bollywood during an interview with ‘Bollywood Bubble’.

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces of the 1990s, Sonali revealed that she was often labeled ‘too skinny’ for mainstream Hindi cinema - a beauty standard that didn’t align with the era’s preference for fuller, curvier heroines. “When I entered the industry, the trend was all about voluminous curls and curvy figures. I was a lanky, straight-haired girl. Hindi films didn’t quite know what to do with that,” she recalled.

The actress humbly expressed gratitude for being remembered and appreciated even decades later. When asked if she could be dubbed the ‘1990s IT girl’, Sonali responded candidly, “Well, I wasn’t considered the IT girl back then. Others were. But I was always distinct - I had my own identity.”

Despite efforts to conform - including attempts to curl her naturally straight hair - Sonali soon realised authenticity was her strongest asset. “It was just easier to leave it open and straight. That’s who I was,” she admitted.

In 2022, the actress made a powerful comeback with her OTT debut, ‘The Broken News’, receiving widespread praise for her nuanced performance. More recently, she appeared in a special role in Remo D’Souza’s ‘Be Happy’.