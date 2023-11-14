‘I was warned my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35’

London: Recounting how she was warned that her career will only flourish till she turns 35, Oscar winner and Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway said that it’s fantastic more women are having careers deeper into their lives.

Hathaway made her film debut at the age of 18 in 2001’s superhit Disney film ‘The Princess Diaries’. She went on to star in films such as ‘Ella Enchanted’, the Oscar-nominated drama ‘Brokeback Mountain’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Les Misérables’, for which she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress.

Now, the 41-year-old actor recently earned rave reviews for ‘She Came to Me’, a rom-com on which she also serves as producer. She will next be seen in the independent psychodrama ‘Eileen’.

“When I started out as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face. The thing that has evolved during that time is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade. Someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix’,” Hathaway told ‘Porter’ magazine.

As an actor, the ‘Interstellar’ star said that it was a ‘sweet feeling’ to know that they are woven into someone’s life through cinema.